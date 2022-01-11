LADYSMITH — A health issue in the Rusk County district attorney’s office, along with a COVID-19 infection among a key witness, caused a murder trial in Rusk County this week to be postponed.
Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, of Phillips, and Joseph W. Falk, 19, are charged in the June 2020 fatal shooting of two elderly people in rural Conrath. The victims were Rosolowski’s grandparents: 73-year-old Robert D. Rosolowski and 70-year-old Bonnie M. Rosolowski.
The trial, which was expected to take three or four weeks, was slated to begin on Monday. However, because of the two separate illnesses, the trial was removed from the calendar on Friday.
Defense attorney Matthew Krische, who is representing Falk, said a scheduling conference will be held Thursday to look at possible future trial dates. However, Rosolowski and Falk have different attorney teams, so setting a new trial will mean coordinating the schedules of two separate defense teams plus the district attorney’s office, Krische explained. He wouldn’t rule out the new trial dates could be six months or more away. Krische said he and his law partner, Ryan Moertel, were ready for the trial to begin.
The Rusk County district attorney’s office hasn’t returned calls for comment about the postponement.
Falk has been held on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest in June 2020. At the hearing Friday, Krische asked his client get an “affordable cash bond” or a signature bond, but Judge Steven Anderson didn’t act on that request at this time.
Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea in September 2020. He is held in jail on a $1 million cash bail.
Falk withdrew his plea in September 2021 of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, so the trial was set instead, and Judge Anderson determined that a single trial would be held for both men.
The fatal shooting happened at Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski’s home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020.
Three people were apprehended: Falk, Adam Rosolowski and a minor, who was considered to be a “getaway driver.”
According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk and the minor went to Rosolowski’s grandparent’s house to kill them “because he says they messed up his life.” Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents’ bodies were discovered.
Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.