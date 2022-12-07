Marriage Rights Interracial Couples

Paul Fleisher and his wife Debra are seen Monday at their home in Henrico County, Va. The Fleishers have been married since 1975, seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws prohibiting interracial marriage in the landmark case Loving v. Virginia.

 Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — One day in the 1970s, Paul Fleisher and his wife were walking through a department store parking lot when they noticed a group of people looking at them. Fleisher, who is white, and his wife, who is Black, were used to “the look.” But this time it was more intense.

“There was this white family who was just staring at us, just staring holes in us,” Fleisher recalled.