Lucas Lucier says most people are nervous about coming in and sitting down with him to talk about their funeral preparations. Lucier, funeral director at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services in Chippewa Falls, said the most important thing is to make them feel comfortable, and that gets the ball rolling.
“You just sit and have a cup of coffee with them,” Lucier said. “You’d be surprised how much information you get out of them without even opening a file. Try being comfortable in uncomfortable siutations. We have to make it as comfortable for them as possible.”
He added: “After that, you’ve built some camaraderie with them.”
For many people, the conversation of funeral planning is challenging. It’s not a comfortable conversation, but it is important. Lucier said funeral planning is a big part of his job.
“It’s a very important part of the whole funeral industry,” Lucier said. “We get at least one call a day from people calling and inquiring what to do.”
Many people are nervous about getting the conversation started, but once they begin talking to Lucier, they realize the options before them, such as what church or religious events they want, and other aspects that are unique to their life.
Lucier and his staff will sit down with the family and help them create an advance obituary, making sure every important name is mentioned, from survivors to those who preceded in death.
“Our first offer, of course, is to help them write it, and how they want it done,” he said. “Some families want to take it home and review it; it’s a very therapeutic thing for them to do.”
A high percentage of people who come in for pre-planning their funeral ultimately also pre-fund their services, he said.
“They can pay for it, so their family doesn’t have to,” Lucier said. “We go through the contract with them, go through each line, and make them comfortable with it.”
Wills, power of attorney
Bill Milne, an attorney for Weld Riley law firm in Eau Claire, specializes in writing wills, trusts and estate planning.
“We talk about powers of attorney and if you are incapacitated,” Milne said. “Without that, you are leaving it up to the legislature and the courts. Doing nothing can lead to horrible results.”
Milne said a will doesn’t have to be a complicated process, but it should state who is in charge of decision-making.
“What happens if the family doesn’t get along?” Milne said. “We’ve got to know what their wishes are. It doesn’t have to be really intrusive. You let the attorneys run with it from there.”
Milne stressed that a will needs to be reviewed and altered periodically.
“We typically say look at it every three to five years,” he said. “It may be as easy as swapping some names around.”
Milne said it is good to get people in the door to talk about what they want.
“You don’t really know what you’re missing,” Milne said. “We can raise issues you might not have thought of, and minimize future disputes.”
Writing wills and preparing for how assets will be divided is something all adults should be thinking of, he added.
“You certainly want to get in when you have kids,” he said. “Every adult should have this discussion.”