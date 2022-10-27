NEW YORK (AP) — Books and speeches, lyrics and interviews, impulsive tweets and sworn testimony: Keeping up with all the words issued over the past decade might overwhelm anyone, but even more so if it's your job to keep up.

"Clearly, the speed of events meant that no matter when we went to press, we would be cutting off in the middle of the story," says Geoffrey O'Brien, the general editor of Bartlett's Familiar Quotations.