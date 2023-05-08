NCAA Gambling Investigation

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2017. The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules, and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation.

In addition, Iowa State acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.