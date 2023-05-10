LIV Singapore Golf

Captain Sergio Garcia looks on from the 18th fairway during the final round of LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club on Sentosa Island in Singapore on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

 Scott Taetsch

The PGA Championship stuck to its mission of getting the strongest field of the four majors, announcing a field Wednesday that includes 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking no matter what tour they play.

Missing from the 155-player list is Sergio Garcia, the former Masters champion who had been eligible for every major dating to the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.

