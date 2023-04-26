Jets Rodgers Arrival Football

New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey after a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers watched old Super Bowl highlights on VHS tapes as a kid, dreaming about someday starring in his own.

He heard all about Joe Namath's famous guarantee and saw the footage of the New York Jets shocking the football world by beating the Baltimore Colts in 1969.

