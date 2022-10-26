Dempski_Cara_020722

Hello everyone, this is Cara, I apologize for not taking time to introduce myself to you before now, but I have observed something at the games and meets I have attended since starting for the Leader-Telegram in February, and I just wanted to take a few minutes to tell you a little about myself, the observation I’ve made and how it makes me feel.

I have occasionally overheard parents talking to coaches and athletic trainers about whether following protocols is necessary after an athlete sustains concussion. Sometimes, I have even heard parents pushing players to, “just get out there and play.” This attitude gets under my skin a little bit. The push for a player diagnosed with a concussion to just keep playing seems needlessly risky to me for a very specific reason.