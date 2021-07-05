EAU CLAIRE — Another eight Wisconsin residents died of COVID-19-related illnesses over the holiday weekend, including two from western Wisconsin.
Rusk County recorded its 23rd overall virus-related death between Friday and Monday, according to the state’s Department of Health Services. It is the county’s sixth recorded death since June 1. Only 32.3% of Rusk County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is the third lowest vaccination rate in the state, ahead of just Taylor (27.3%) and Clark (28.2%) counties. Public health officials have continued to warn that counties with low vaccination rates could see a resurgence in cases and deaths, particularly as the Delta variant spreads across the country.
St. Croix County also recorded its 62nd overall virus-related death. St. Croix County had two virus-related deaths in June.
Overall, 123 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide between Saturday and Monday, the state agency reports.
Roughly 2.8 million (61.5%) of Wisconsin’s adults (ages 18+) have now received at least one vaccine, behind both the U.S. average of 67% and President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults having at least one dose by July 4.
Dane County continues to lead the state, with 81.5% of all adults having at least one vaccine. In comparison, Eau Claire County (61.2%) is close to the state’ rate for adullts vaccinated, while Chippewa (56.6%) and Dunn (47.3%) counties further behind.