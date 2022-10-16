The Eau Claire Police Department’s initiative to reach out to homeless people in our community and offer access to services is commendable. While it won’t solve everything, the effort to shift the paradigm for encounters with officers is well worth pursuing.
The most striking thing is the emphasis on non-confrontational discussions. The officers involved aren’t in uniform. They have a badge visible, but there’s a deliberate effort to ensure the officers appear more approachable than they often do.
For those whose encounters with police have never been anything but friendly, it can be hard to see why such a simple change as wearing street clothes makes a difference. But try for a moment to place yourself in the shoes of someone living on the streets. When a squad car pulls up, and an officer gets out in uniform, it’s often because someone lodged a complaint. And it’s frequently about you. It’s intimidating to see someone with the authority to put you in handcuffs and take you to jail coming your way.
Talking with an officer who isn’t in uniform may still be intimidating, but there isn’t that immediate visual cue telling you there’s trouble. As Sgt. Mike Major said, the casual clothes make him more approachable. It reassures people this isn’t following up on a formal complaint, but something different.
It seems to be working. Not everyone is taking advantage of the offers for immediate housing applications or drug rehabilitation, but that’s not a surprise. Not everyone will. For those who want help but don’t know where to turn, though, these informal encounters offer assistance that they might otherwise have missed out on for months or even years.
Time matters in these situations. Being homeless wears on people, especially if they have no shelter at all on a regular basis. Being on the street takes a physical toll. Illness and untreated medical conditions can develop serious complications. And the mental toll must also be taken into account.
The results thus far suggest most people are willing to at least consider the help the police and social services personnel are offering. Major said about 40 percent of the people he talks with sign up for housing or other services. Another 30 percent are interested, but don’t immediately take the offers up.
If even half of that latter group eventually accepts the offer of assistance in the next year or two, more than half of the local homeless population could well have begun a process that could get them back on their feet. That’s a substantial gain, both for those people and the community.
But we suspect there’s another benefit to this approach that’s easy to overlook. When people talk about homelessness, they tend to focus on it as a social challenge. The focus is on the concept, the challenges it poses. The discussion for most is rarely on the individuals, the people themselves.
It is critical that we see each other as people, as individuals with distinct hopes and goals. That’s true whether we’re thinking about someone who lives in a mansion or under a blanket in a downtown doorway. Eau Claire’s current program allows officers to do just that, to meet people where they are and see them as individuals rather than symptoms of a societal problem. And it allows those who are homeless to see officers as individuals, rather than enforcers of a faceless bureaucracy.
Homelessness remains a challenge for Eau Claire. It’s visible to even the most casual observer. And, while there may not be any guaranteed solutions, this approach shows promise. There hasn’t been a decision on the long-term future of the effort, but we hope it becomes part of the city’s approach for years to come.
It’s easy, when confronting seemingly intractable issues, to throw up your hands and just rely on practices that have been around for years. You know there’s little chance of success, but this is familiar and at least it’s doing something. It’s an understandable response, but not one that will work.
Approaches like the one being tried in Eau Claire show there remains room for innovation when approaching challenges, even challenges that have existed for years. We’re glad to see it.