CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the third consecutive week, statewide vaccination rates have slightly increased.
Roughly 52.5% of state residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, up 0.6% in the past week, which is an increase from 0.5% last week, 0.4% two weeks ago, and 0.3% three weeks ago. Nationally, vaccinations have jumped 24% over the past three weeks, as the COVID-19 Delta variant has caused a surge in cases, leading to more people opting to get a shot.
Additionally, 7 of 12 counties in western Wisconsin matched or exceeded the state’s rate in the past week, with the other five counties all at a 0.5% increase. However, just Eau Claire (53.2%) and Trempealeau (55.6%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 52.5% rate. St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.
However, there are still five counties in the state below 40% of its population with one dose, with Taylor (28.7%), Clark (29.7%), and Rusk (34.0%) still at the lowest levels among the 72 counties. In the past week, Rusk County recorded its 25th death from virus-related symptoms; it is the county’s 7th reported death since June 1, and the 600th death among 12 western Wisconsin counties since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 70.7% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.4% from a week ago. In the past week, Winnebago County became the 28th county in the state to reach the 50% mark with at least one dose.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.05 million (52.5%) residents, up from 3.02 million residents (51.9%) last week, and up from 2.99 million people (51.4%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 2.89 million Wisconsinites (49.6%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 2.87 million (49.3%) a week ago.
About 63.4% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 62.7% last week. Eau Claire (62.8%), Chippewa (58.5%) and Dunn (48.8%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.
Roughly 84.1% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 69.9% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 52.6% of Asian Americans have now received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 48.7%, American Indian population at 35.9%, and Black population at 29.3%. About 10.1% of people who have been vaccinated didn’t report their race or selected “other.”