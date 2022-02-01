EAU CLAIRE — Here are some places in the Eau Claire area where you can get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
The testing and vaccination sites listed below are free.
Testing sites
- UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge: Rapid testing available for people 5 and older. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Weekend hours will end after Sunday. Appointments are required; testing will take about 30 minutes. Site is located at 15 Garfield Ave. To schedule an appointment, visit uwec.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
- Northwest Wisconsin community testing site at Jacob’s Well Church: Drive-through PCR testing at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie for ages one and older. Register at the site or online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Hours are Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 715-839-4718 with questions.
- Altoona Fire Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona: Drive-thru PCR testing for ages one and older. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments needed; supply may be limited. For more information call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718.
- Pablo Center at the Confluence: PCR tests for all ages are available by appointment at 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire from 12 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Make an appointment by visiting curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042.
- Prevea Health locations: Visit www.myprevea.com to schedule an appointment.
- Walgreens: Visit www.walgreens.com to schedule an appointment.
- Hy-Vee pharmacy: Drive-thru PCR testing
- Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire: Visit www.marshfieldclinic.org or call 844-342-6276 to schedule a testing appointment.
- Mayo Clinic Health System: Call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525.
- Every home in the U.S. is now able to order four free rapid tests by visiting covidtests.gov. The tests will be delivered to your mailbox from the U.S. Postal Service.
- To find other testing opportunities across Wisconsin, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.
Community vaccine clinics
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-5: Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Schedule an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov.
- Saturday, Feb. 5: Flynn Elementary School, 1430 Lee St., Eau Claire, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer COVID-19 and flu shots will be available (flu shots for ages six months and older). Appointments are encouraged; register at ecvaccine.as.me.
- Monday, Feb. 7: Jacob’s Well Church from 1 to 6 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Schedule an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8: Health Department vaccine clinic, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enter at the clinic entrance on 2nd Avenue and Lake Street. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Appointments are encouraged; register at ecvaccine.as.me.