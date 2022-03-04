ice.JPG
Matt Milner

An ice storm warning has been issued for portions of the L-T coverage area beginning at midnight and continuing until noon Saturday. From the National Weather Service:

ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around a

quarter of an inch

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.