EAU CLAIRE — The National Weather Service is urging people to prepare now for what is expected to be “an unprecedented outbreak of severe thunderstorms for this time of year.”
The risk is being fueled by record-breaking warmth and an approaching cold front. Temperatures topped the record of 50 set in 1997 by early afternoon. But they will plunge overnight to a low of 27.
The sharp difference between air ahead of the front and behind it is expected to spark a strong line of fast-moving thunderstorms. The storms will begin in southern and eastern Minnesota before moving into Wisconsin between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Forecasters expect the storms to have a dangerous combination of strength and speed. A special weather statement issued Wednesday morning cautioned about the risk.
“Widespread wind damage from gusts possibly exceeding 80 mph will accompany the storms. Tornadoes are also possible,” it said.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded its risk assessment for the region from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. A moderate risk area covers a small piece of west-central Wisconsin, stopping just south of Eau Claire and Menomonie. An enhanced risk is in place in Wisconsin for an arc that runs from approximately the point at which I-94 enters the state through Chippewa Falls and around to Tomah and Prairie du Chien in the south.
An enhanced risk indicates the potential for “numerous severe storms,” while a moderate risk indicates forecasters believe long-lived and intense severe storms are likely over a widespread area.
The speed at which the storms will be moving poses a risk. The NWS expects them to be speeding east at 60-70 mph.
“Unless preparations are made ahead of time, it may be hard to take adequate shelter when one notices storms beginning to approach. These are expected to be high end damaging wind producers, so pay close attention to warnings issued later today,” warned the NWS Twin Cities office, which covers the Chippewa Valley area.
The speed of the storms also concerned Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County's emergency management coordinator. He said people need to prepare ahead of time because they may not have much warning before severe weather arrives.
"In talking to our partners at the National Weather Service-Twin Cities, they have never issued a severe thunderstorm watch or warning, or a tornado watch or warning in December. Wisconsin only has seen one tornado in December in recorded history. Both statements may change this evening," he said in a statement released Wednesday. "Even if we do not get a tornado, there is likely going to be impacts to trees, power, and buildings. Be prepared for the possibility of widespread power outages and, if your bedroom is on the top floor of a home, look for an alternate place to sleep."
Strong winds will persist overnight, with gusts of 60-65 mph expected. Forecasters are also warning of the potential for a flash freeze that could leave slick spots on roadways.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a statement Wednesday morning reminding drivers to use caution in windy conditions, which may be particularly challenging for high-profile vehicles like trucks.
"Other drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a distance," it said.
Area residents should make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings as they are issued this evening and know where to take shelter if it becomes necessary.