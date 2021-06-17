EAU CLAIRE — Storms aren’t likely today in the Chippewa Valley, but if they get going they could be strong.
The National Weather Service gives the Eau Claire area only a 30 percent chance of storms, mainly after 4 p.m. Thursday. The chance extends to about 8 p.m. this evening.
The Chippewa Valley is at the northern edge of a slight risk area as mapped by the Storm Prediction Center. That means isolated, intense thunderstorms are possible, but they aren’t expected to be particularly numerous.
Severe thunderstorms have gusts of at least 58 mph and/or hail of one-inch diameter, according to the NWS.
The greater risk for severe weather is to the south and west of Eau Claire. Southwestern Wisconsin, including La Crosse and Platteville, are at an enhanced risk of severe weather. That’s the third of five risk categories the SPC uses, and it suggests a chance of more persistent or widespread severe weather.
The low chance of storms locally means the dry weather that has persisted for several weeks is likely to remain in place. Only one day so far this month has brought significant rainfall. That was June 9, when a half-inch fell.
Thursday’s update to the U.S. Drought Monitor showed more than 80 percent of Wisconsin at some level of drought. The far southeast corner of the state is now in what the monitor’s assessment defines as extreme drought.
The good news is that forecasters believe there is a high chance of rain Sunday and Sunday night, and cooler air will move into the region beginning Saturday.