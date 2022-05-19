Severe weather watches are in effect for much of the region until 10 p.m. Thursday.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the L-T coverage area. Southern portions of the region fall under a tornado watch. Both go until 10 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center expects strong to severe storms to move through the region Thursday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Large hail is the primary threat.
