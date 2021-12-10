A winter storm warning is in effect for the Chippewa Valley area from noon Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.
Snow is expected to arrive in the region after noon Friday and quickly begin accumulating. Forecasters anticipate 2-4 inches of snow will fall during daylight hours. Winds will not be a major factor, with speeds of 10-15 mph.
Overnight snow will continue, with accumulations of 7-11 inches. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph, though steady winds will be in the same 10-15 mph range as during the day. The National Weather Service forecast also suggests the possibility of thundersnow, a rare phenomenon, saying “some thunder is also possible.”
The heaviest periods of snow could bring amounts of 1-2 inches per hour. Forecasters give Eau Claire an 80 percent probability of eight inches of snow or more by the time the storm exits the area, and about a one-in-four chance of a foot or more.
While the brunt of the storm will fall overnight, reducing the number of people out in the worst conditions, the storm is still expected to bring major impacts throughout the region.
Skies will clear through the day on Saturday, though temperatures will also fall during the day.
Here’s the NWS warning summary:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
14 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.