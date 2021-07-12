CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin recorded just one COVID-19-related death over the weekend, the state’s Department of Health Services reports.
Between Saturday and Monday, 296 more cases were reported statewide, including 16 in Eau Claire County. However, there were just sporadic number of new cases across other counties in western Wisconsin.
Overall, 7,357 Wisconsin residents have died from virus-related systems, the agency reports.
Meanwhile, the state inched to 50.8% of all Wisconsinites having at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 61.8% of all adults (ages 18+) with at least one shot.