CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man was reportedly traveling at more than 80 miles per hour when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway P/Woodward Avenue and Highway 124 on October 15, according to a criminal complaint.

Brock A. Haseltine, 20, 71 Westbrook Dr., was charged in Chippewa County Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and reckless driving causing injury. He will appear in court Monday.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com