Pleasant spring weather and the end of mud season means it’s time to get back out on the trails and explore more of the natural beauty our area has to offer. A drive along Highways 13 or 63 shows that our recent rain and snowmelt have left a lot of vast swampy areas in their wake, so last weekend seemed like a good time to check out some of our lovely upland forests and landscapes. And Iron County just next door is a great place to start.
With just over 6,000 people and 758 square miles, Iron County has a low population density and much of it outside of Hurley or Mercer feels pretty remote. Everyone I know who lives there likes it that way just fine. The Uller Trail system is located next to Weber Lake County Park and the Whitecap ski/golf complex, none of which are all that accessible from any major highways. Parking for the west end of the trail system is at the Weber Lake lot off of Highway E, and there are smaller roadside trailheads to the east and south.
One of the first things that got me excited at the start of my hike was the information that the whole trail is geared for skiiers and snowshoers/foot traffic, and I’m already looking forward to revisiting this trail next winter (and let’s hope that everyone follows the rules about staying off the groomed portion so we can all keep using the trail).
The trail is segmented into different loops for different abilities and time frames, with a longer 11.3-kilometer segment for through-hikers and skiiers (backpackers and other overnighters are permitted on this trail according the really nice park department employee I spoke with). I hiked through the orange loop, about 6 kilometers or so. There are also two shorter segments at just under 2 and 4 kilometers.
Spring is a great time to enjoy this area, as you can still see through the woods to the beautiful ridges and rock formations along the way. Wildflowers were just starting to emerge when I visited, with trout lilies, Dutchman’s breeches, and bloodroot flowers all sprouting up. It’s also a great time to hike because we were still in that narrow window between when the trails are still under water and ice and when the mosquitos arrive. Ticks, while rampant in my own yard, weren’t a problem.
The trail has a lot of up-and-down segments, and a number of creek crossings and rocky patches, so good footwear (I recommend waterproof or amphibious) is a must and hiking poles aren’t a bad idea. Through the orange segment, the forest is mainly a northern maple-hemlock mixture, which was just starting to leaf out. It was one of those May days where you can see the trees greening out as you walk along, and there’s more shade at the end of your hike than at the beginning. On the return loop the trail takes you through a valley with a high ridge crowned with hemlocks on your left, and crosses a creek with a very nice new bridge. The return trail is swampier than on the way in. Despite the springs and wet areas on the trail, most of the forest floor was alarmingly dry.
There’s a fantastic new trail cabin about a mile from the trailhead that would be snug at any time of year, complete with a little wood stove. There are also two other older trail cabins further along the longer segment.
Before you leave the area, make sure you don’t miss out on Corrigan’s Lookout. A great snowshoe and fall-color destination, this gorgeous overlook doesn’t get enough credit for its spring beauty. The different shades of green from atop the hill are remarkable and contrast nicely with Upson Lake tucked into the surrounding hills. There are several comfortable spots to hang out and enojy the view on the rock face. And it’s a fantastic spring birding spot. Just sitting in one spot, I heard or saw ovenbirds, black-throated green warblers, common ravens, rose-breasted grosbeaks, hermit thrushes, American redstarts and two more rare sightings: a brown creeper and a bold, bright-scarlet tanager. The drive there on Highway 122 might be a little hard on your vehicle’s suspension, but the walk uphill is only a quarter mile, so it’s easy on your personal suspension. Get there before the bugs do!