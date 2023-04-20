RICE LAKE – The Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame Nomination and Election Committee met recently to consider and then vote to determine the new nominees for the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame.
With two new members selected in the Driver category and two for the Friends of the Speedway category, the 2023 class for the Hall of Fame will consist of drivers Paul Brust and Bruce Soldner, and the Friends of the Speedway will be LaVerne Crapser and Ken Coleman.
Brust won nearly 30 feature races at the Rice Lake Speedway between the years of 1989 and 2008, with feature wins in Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Modifieds and Late Models.
The late Soldner won nearly 50 feature races in the long-since-retired Truck division at the track, with all his wins coming between 1987 and 1990.
The late Crapser was a great supporter of the Rice Lake Speedway for generations and one of the speedway's “Super Fans,” driving all the way from rural Mondovi to the track for every event, not missing a race for decades and in the meantime introducing his sons and grandsons to the sport, several of whom still are involved in racing to this day.
The late Coleman may be the first inductee into the Hall of Fame who specialized on the mechanical side of racing. He was the chief mechanic for many award-winning drivers over the years but is probably best known as the mechanic for the late Russ Laursen, a member of the first class of the Hall of Fame elected back in 2011.
These four gentlemen will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 15, as a part of the racing program on that night. They will be honored at a pre-race meal hosted by track co-owners Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen before the racing event and will be joined by existing members of the hall.
Race fans are encouraged to circle that date on their calendars and be on hand that night to help honor these award winners.
The Rice Lake Speedway is located one mile north of Rice Lake midway between State Highway 48 and Barron County Highway SS. More information about the speedway, including complete biographies of all the Hall of Fame members, is available on the speedway website at www.ricelakespeedway.net.
Rice Lake Speedway 2023 Opener Postponed
With a wet and cold week ahead with perhaps a dash of snow promised by the weather experts for northern Wisconsin, the owners of the Rice Lake Speedway, Dave Adams and Mitch Hansen, have decided to postpone by seven days the scheduled opener for the Rice Lake Speedway. Originally planned for Saturday night, April 22nd, the opening night will be pushed back one week to Saturday night, April 29th.
All five WISSOTA sanctioned classes that normally race at the speedway will be on the opening night schedule which will include Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks and Modifieds. A good field of cars is promised for the opener as the extra seven days will allow those teams not quite ready to make final preparations while others are more than ready and chomping at the bit to get the racing season started.
Pit gates will open at 4 pm with the grandstands opening at 5 pm. Draw cutoff is 6:30 pm with racing slated to begin at 7 pm. Opening night action will also see the cars judged for the Best Appearing awards in each class with the winners announced the following week.
The practice night slated for April 19th will now be held on Wednesday night, April 26th with practice slated from 6-9 pm.
Regular five division action is scheduled for the opening two weeks of the season before the first special event which will take place on Saturday night, May 13th as the Late Models will join the action with the annual running of the Trackside Collectibles 40 paying two thousand dollars to the winner of the WISSOTA Late Models. This will be the first of three visits for the Late Models during the 2023 racing season.
The complete racing schedule is available on the speedway website at www.ricelakespeedway.net and the latest track information will be posted on the speedway face book page. Contact Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 ot Mitch Hansen at 715-205-1122 with any questions.