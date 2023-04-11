Masters Golf

Scottie Scheffler sits with Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters had eight major champions finish among the top 10 and ties, and where they made a living became a mere footnote when Jon Rahm slipped into the green jacket.

For the most part, it was a Masters just like any other.