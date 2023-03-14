All-America Basketball

FILE - Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk over Davidson forward David Skogman, left, and forward Sean Logan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks. Edey was the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

