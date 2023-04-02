Twins Royals Baseball

The Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of Kansas City 7-4 on Sunday.

Gallo hit his first home run of the game in the sixth inning and in the next frame belted a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to extend the Twins' lead to 6-1. It was his 16th career multi-homer game.

