Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis didn’t quite know what was in front of them this spring.
The University of Wisconsin football receivers could see their offense was changing under coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and the makeup of their position group was different as a flurry of action in the transfer portal brought four newcomers to Madison.
The picture became clearer for Bell and Lewis — UW’s second- and third-leading receivers last season, respectively — when winter workouts commenced and the receivers started running routes at the McClain Center with their new quarterbacks. An influx of talent meant no one’s spot in the lineup was truly safe and each position on the depth chart was going to be fought over.
“Competition brings out the best in everybody,” Bell said. “So just competing every day and having that mindset, coming out here, competing not only with the defense, but the guys in the room, is just going to make everybody better.”
Bell and Lewis are good case studies in how Longo and associate head coach/receivers coach Mike Brown are handling the reps at the receiver position with a hot-hand approach. Bell and Lewis each started the spring running with the top offense, but Bell gave way to Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling as the No. 1 slot receiver by the fifth practice. Lewis held onto one of the top outside receiver roles until Tuesday’s practice when Southern Cal transfer CJ Williams took that role.
Pauling and Williams have made enough plays that their ascension is warranted, with Pauling being a consistent threat over the middle of the field and Williams making some of the biggest plays of all the receivers, including a highlight one-handed grab for a touchdown Saturday. Bell has battled back and started splitting some of the first-team reps with Pauling, and he’s in the lineup when the offense goes to four-receiver formations. Lewis has four practices left to push Williams for that spot on the post-spring depth chart.
Senior Chimere Dike — whom Brown called, “Mr. Consistent” on Wednesday — is the lone holdover from last season to stay in the starting lineup throughout spring, and even he’s taken some reps with the 2s in order to work on being the solo receiver on the short side of the field. Dike believes the constant competition among the group sets a tone across the entire team.
“I want to be a championship-level football team. I think competition breeds that,” Dike said. “We got a bunch of great guys that coach ‘Fick’ and the staff brought in, so made it really easy. I think when you have good guys in the locker room, guys who you know care about the team and put the team first, it really makes it easy to kind of mesh and make the transition.”
Bell is adjusting to playing in the slot after taking 94.5% of his snaps as an outside receiver last season, according to PFF. Longo’s system creates a good deal of opportunities for slot players by stretching defenses horizontally and creating space near the line of scrimmage for slot receivers to make a quick catch. Longo’s primary slot receiver at North Carolina the past two seasons, Josh Downs, made 195 catches for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns.
However, playing in the slot requires the receiver to read multiple defenders’ coverages.
“You're not going against just the corner anymore,” Bell said. “You're going against linebacker, safeties, nickels and things like that. So most of the time you have two people guarding you, whether they're actually guarding you or not.
“I get to get the ball out of space a lot, make people miss, which is a big part of my game. Use my speed, which I think is a big part of my game as well. And I still get those downfield opportunities, which I think can help as well.”
Lewis has downfield speed that coaches know will be an asset. Having a receiver like Lewis that consistently challenges corners and safeties to turn and run with him creates opportunities for big plays and even more space for other receivers to work underneath. Lewis had the deepest average depth of target of any UW receiver last year at 18.8 yards, per PFF. Markus Allen was second at 15.1.
UW’s outside receivers are going to be heavily involved on short routes as well, as one of the most efficient passes throughout the spring has been a quick hitch to the outside. That play is designed for the receiver to make a man miss and gain yards after the catch.
“I like to show my speed deep, but I like to show my speed with the ball, too,” Lewis said. “So there's many different positions and aspects in the game, it's always better for you to do more.”
Fickell sees Lewis as a difference-maker on the outside, and wants to see him build off of what he’s shown already this spring.
“He's done a great job of catching contested balls,” Fickell said of Lewis. “I think I've been as impressed with that as anything. Staying on your feet after some of those things, I think is the next step to it.
“But I think that's not just an athletic thing, that's just a confidence thing. And I think that the more and more that he does and we do with him through the spring and then into fall, I think he'll gain more and more of that confidence to stay on his feet to turn those really good plays into great plays. But more than anything, he's been consistent and he's made contested catches, which I think is a big deal.”
Brown and Fickell have commended the returning receivers for how they’ve embraced the transfers and refused to allow the room to become divided.
Longo and Brown want to use 6-8 receivers in a rotation this fall, a significant change from last year when the top three receivers saw 4-6 times more snaps than the fourth wide out. The group knows they’ll have more chances to compete in the months preceding the season, but the assurance that multiple lines of receivers will see the field is a motivator.
“It never was really pressure,” Lewis said of maintaining his spot, “but I feel like the more guys you can play, the fresher we are, the better chance we have at winning the games.”