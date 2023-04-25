EAU CLAIRE — Growing up in the Twin Cities, Siri Undlin was always singing in church. In middle school she joined a band that played Irish music. Since she was young, she’s been obsessed with music. Now, she’s a full time musician, traveling the world and playing songs with Humbird.
The Humbird project started about seven years ago as a side gig for Undlin.
“Over time, it has become my main focus and I get to do it as a livelihood,” Undlin said.
Currently, Humbird is out on the Midwest run of their spring tour, which includes a stop at Pablo Center at the Confluence on Thursday. The band is excited to come back to Eau Claire as it’s like a second home for them.
Humbird, made up of Undlin, bassist Pat Keen, drummer Peter Quirsfeld, and multi-instrumentalist Adelyn Strei, have recorded a lot of music here. Keen and Strei are also Eau Claire natives, so it’s a special place for the band.
“I love it there,” Undlin said.
Looking inward
The band is ready to share their 2021 album, “Still Life,” in their second home.
The album was written in the summer of 2020, when the pandemic — and the murder of George Floyd in her Minneapolis neighborhood — led Undlin to look inward after a period of not playing music.
“It was kind of an act of desperation,” she said. “There was so much crisis and emergency and it was such a high stakes time for everyone on planet Earth, in particular in South Minneapolis. It was really hard to know how music and songs fit into that.”
After not playing for a while, Undlin knew she wanted to be honest about what she was seeing and feeling at that time, and really explore music as a tool. The album is a representation of the raw emotion that she was feeling then.
“I really wanted to just be honest about what I was seeing as a neighbor and a human being in that very particular place at that particular time,” she said. “But then to also explore how music could be a tool for healing and processing and escape.”
The album was recorded with Strei at the Minneapolis house they shared. It has hints of ‘70s-style progressive rock, classical music and folk.
It features strange sounds and soundscape arrangements to make the listener feel like they are going to another world through the music, which for Undlin, is “an important superpower of songs.”
“Still Life” was somewhat of a surprise for Undlin, as she and Strei weren’t really intentionally making an album as far as the process goes. The two were making demos and eventually found themselves with enough material for an album. Undlin describes the record as meditative with self reflection mixed in.
“It oscillates between the outer world and inner world, and the boundary between the two,” she explained.
According to a news release, the collection of songs are personal narratives framed in the language of advanced pop and influenced by artists like Big Thief, Joni Mitchell and John Prine, among many others. “Still Life” received Minnesota Public Radio’s, The Current’s number two Album of the Year spot.
Music Mecca praised “Still Life” for its balance.
“‘Still Life’ offers a delicate balance – a yin and yang – with soothing, meditative instrumentation paired with more pressing, thought-provoking lyrics, layered on top. Each song on the album melts into the next seamlessly, and captures your attention. The album offers a sense of tranquility and a simultaneous sense of change and urgency. ‘Still Life’ forces you to listen and really hear,” the publication wrote.
Spring tour
Humbird’s current tour marks the rise of a major songwriter, and the year since the release of “Still Life.” Undlin can’t believe she has the opportunity to perform songs off the record on tour, because when they were written that wasn’t possible due to the pandemic.
A Humbird live performance is a truly unique experience. The band takes time to feel out the audience and adjust their set list accordingly.
“It’s very much a fluid process, live performances,” Undlin said. The band puts on the best performance possible, every single time because they love that people come out and support live music.
According to Undlin, the band likes to surprise themselves on stage, so the shows are improvisational in nature. The fans will recognize the songs, but they are never performed exactly the same way.
“No two shows are the same,” she said. “We love keeping it a little spontaneous.”
The band are currently touring the Midwest, where they feel really connected to friends and family. They are looking forward to playing in Eau Claire, a city that’s been so important to the music of Humbird.
“You want to come home and show the people who taught you how to do it,” Undlin said. “I think Eau Claire is especially fun because it’s a very familiar space and there's just so many amazing musicians in town. There's such a creative, community and collaboration there, and knowing that, and being able to be there even for just one night is always really exciting.”