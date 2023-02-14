kingdom-300818-andrew-whitton-0041-hires.jpg

The Kingdom Choir

 Photo by Andrew Whitton

EAU CLAIRE — An international choir is stopping at the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. The Kingdom Choir is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 in RCU Theatre.

Formed of individual singers and performers from in and around London, England, The Kingdom Choir is a group of like-minded artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share. They have been performing all over the world for over 20 years.

Tags

Recommended for you