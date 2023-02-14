EAU CLAIRE — An international choir is stopping at the Pablo Center at the Confluence next month. The Kingdom Choir is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 in RCU Theatre.
Formed of individual singers and performers from in and around London, England, The Kingdom Choir is a group of like-minded artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share. They have been performing all over the world for over 20 years.
They first attracted the world’s attention when they performed their show-stopping performance of “Stand By Me” in front of a world-wide television audience of over two billion at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Since then, They have performed in cities everywhere including New York, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
The choir has become known for its united sound, warm energy and enthusiastic performance.
Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.
Gibson is a highly acclaimed choir conductor and workshop leader. She is a powerhouse of inspiration and energy.
Proclaimed “Britain’s Godmother of Gospel” by The Guardian, her experience is extensive. She has been involved with vocal groups and choirs for over 30 years, conducting gospel workshops across the UK and Europe as well as Nigeria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and the United States.
She has been instrumental in drawing together and conducting some of the most prestigious large-scale choirs for a variety of gospel and community initiatives. Gibson has also run workshops for aspiring gospel conductors in the UK, Poland, Norway and Italy.
The choir has found chart success and made multiple TV appearances. Their recording of “Stand By Me" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts and they released a full length recording on Sony Music. The choir has performed and told their overnight success story through numerous media outlets including: ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “CBS This Morning,” NBC’s “The Today Show,” where they welcomed Hoda Kotb on her return from maternity leave, NPR’s “All Things Considered,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” The New York Times and many more.
The choir recently released their single “Not Giving Up,” a positive message of hope with compelling lyrics declaring better times ahead. It features the rich, full baritone lead vocal of Wayne Ellington blended sweetly with the reassuring vocals of the choir, taking the song to a whole new level.
Hear music like this and more during Kingdom Choir’s Eau Claire concert next month. Tickets are available now. They start at $25 plus taxes and fees.