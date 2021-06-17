Howard "Guitar" Luedtke and drummer Jim Schuh will play rockin' blues from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Lake Hallie Golf Club, 2196 110th St., Chippewa Falls.
Admission is free.
For 40-plus years, Luedtke has sung and played guitar on Midwest and international stages. He plays solo, as a duo with his wife Deb Klossner on bass, or with his full band Blue Max.
Luedtke's albums include "Meet Me in Muscle Shoals," "Goin' Down to Alabama," "Face to Face With the Blues" and others.
Luedtke and Blue Max will perform at 3:30 p.m. today at the Northwoods Blues Festival and at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Humbird Hotel Bar and Grill.
Schuh led the band Schuh Fly 2012-2019 and has been in many other groups, including the American Tea Company, which had a No. 1 hit on local radio.
Schuh often performs as part of a classic rock duo with Mark Healey, who has been in the world famous Badfinger since 1986.
The Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wayside Bar & Grill, 18091 Highway X, Chippewa Falls.