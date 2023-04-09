Astros Twins Baseball

Houston Astros right fielder Chas McCormick celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins after a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Astros won 5-1. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chas McCormick had four RBIs, Hunter Brown combined on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 Sunday to salvage the series finale.

The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games.

