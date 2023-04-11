0I7A4929.jpg

North's Bella Olson is poised to catch a ball as New Richmond's Brooklyn Swanepoel slides to the base in a softball game at North High School on Tuesday. 

 BRANDEN NALL

The New Richmond Tigers had their first game of the season and went home with a win over the Eau Claire North Huskies. The final score was 6-4.

The Tigers had a hot start to the game, and not just because of the beautiful mid-70s temperature.

Tags

Recommended for you