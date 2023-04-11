The New Richmond Tigers had their first game of the season and went home with a win over the Eau Claire North Huskies. The final score was 6-4.
The Tigers had a hot start to the game, and not just because of the beautiful mid-70s temperature.
Eau Claire’s Madisyn Parker started at the pitcher’s mound at the top of the first, and up to bat was New Richmond’s Brooklyn Swanepoel. She hit a grounder down the center and made it to first base.
A fly hit by Catelyn Swanepoel made it out into left field, where it was caught, and she was out. A double from Brier Blietz loaded the bases, and a single off Bella Baillargeon’s bat added 2 RBIs to the board, sending Blietz and Brooklyn Swanepoel home.
At the bottom of the first, Brooklyn Swanepoel was pitching, and the Huskies were making contact.
Bella Olson hit a single as the first hitter, and Parker walked. A Kira Schubert single aimed to load the bases, but Olson was tagged out at third base.
A grounder off Brooklyn Scherer sent Parker home, bringing the score to 2-1.
At the top of the second, the Tigers only had four hitters before heading to the outfield.
A single from Claire Gruna and a single off Morgan Presler meant bases one and three had runners on them when Olson made it back up to the plate. She hit a fly ball that was caught in the outfield, but not before Gruna made it home to make the score an even 2-2.
Next up to bat was Parker, who hit a double. Morgan Sommer was the courtesy runner for the pitcher.
Schubert walked after two strikes and four balls, and the bases were loaded. A grounder off Janaya Goldbach sent Presler home, bringing the Huskies ahead 3-2.
Scherer walked to load the bases once again and send Sommer home, bringing the Huskies further ahead, 4-2.
Neither team was successful in gaining any runs in the third or fourth innings.
In the fifth, a pop fly double from Catelyn Swanepoel was followed by a back-wall double from Blietz that sent Swanepoel home, bringing the score to 4-3.
In the 6th inning, a single from Brooklyn Swanepoel sent Emma Eastep back to the home plate to bring the score to an even 4-4. The next batter, Catelyn Swanepoel, hits another single to send Maddie Gafner home, taking the lead 5-4.
With the Tigers on a roll and Blietz walking to load the bases, Baillargeon had a lot of pressure as she walked up to the plate. She connected with the first pitch, hitting a fly ball into the outfield to send Brooklyn Swanepoel out. The ball was caught in the outfield, getting Baillargeon out.
The Huskies were unsuccessful in making a comeback at the bottom of the sixth.
In the seventh, Parker struck out the first three hitters, sending the Huskies back up to bat to reclaim the game.
Unfortunately for North, the first three hitters all hit the ball into the left field, and all three times the ball was caught, ending the game with a Tigers victory.
The two teams will see each other again Thursday on the Tigers’ turf in New Richmond. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.
