EAU CLAIRE — Rend Collective is bringing their The Whosoever Tour to the Pablo Center at the Confluence later this month. The band, along with special guest Sean Curran will take over RCU Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Join Rend Collective on their headlining tour this spring, playing favorites like “My Lighthouse,” “Counting Every Blessing,” “Build Your Kingdom Here,” as well as new music from their recently released album, “Whosoever!”

