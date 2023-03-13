EAU CLAIRE — Rend Collective is bringing their The Whosoever Tour to the Pablo Center at the Confluence later this month. The band, along with special guest Sean Curran will take over RCU Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.
Join Rend Collective on their headlining tour this spring, playing favorites like “My Lighthouse,” “Counting Every Blessing,” “Build Your Kingdom Here,” as well as new music from their recently released album, “Whosoever!”
Hailing from a small town off the coast of Northern Ireland, Rend Collective (Gareth Gilkeson, Chris Llewellyn, Ali Gilkeson, Patrick Thompson and Stephen Mitchell) wants to be known as a celebration band. The group’s authentic and energetic style of worship has attracted an international audience.
Rend Collective continually draw in fans across the world with their electric performances and a good dose of Northern Irish charm. From playing sold out gigs in Canada, mainland Europe, Scandinavia, Brazil, Hong Kong and the U.S.
Joining Rend Collective for the Eau Claire tour stop is Curran, a vital part of Passion and sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group as a worship leader and songwriter. His first solo EP, "Bigger Than I Thought," released in June of 2019.
He composes so that his songs exist for listeners as invitations to enter into a conversation with a loving Father. A former member of Billboard chart-ranking band Bellarive, Curran’s eclectic style of worship helps to usher others toward the journey God desires for them. His hit songs include: “Bigger Than I Thought,” “1,000 Names” and “All Praise”
Rend Collective and Curran are ready to deliver a powerful night for the audience at Pablo Center.
Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.