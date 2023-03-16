NCAA Texas A M CC Alabama Basketball

Alabama forwards Nick Pringle (23) Brandon Miller (24) stand by the bench in the second half of the team's first-round college basketball game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alabama won 96-75. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller sat in a folding chair in a corner of the locker room facing an assemblage of reporters and video cameras.

Alabama's freshman All-American fielded few questions about his worst game in crimson and white, not with all the off-the-court matters that have shadowed him and a team mounting a bid for the program's first national championship.