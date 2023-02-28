Commanders Snyder Football

FILE - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report about the team’s sale process and demands being made by owner Dan Snyder. The team in a statement late Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, said a story published hours earlier by The Washington Post is “simply untrue.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future is on the agenda for discussion at upcoming committee meetings in Florida ahead of the annual NFL meeting in Arizona in late March, according to a person familiar with the docket.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the person wasn’t authorized to release details, said voting to oust Snyder if he chooses not to sell the team remains a possibility.