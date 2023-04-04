Apr. 4—The uncertainty was stress-inducing for University of Wisconsin men's hockey players.
It was 24 days between the firing of one coach and the hiring of another, enough time for questions to bounce around a few times about where the program was going to turn.
Mathieu De St. Phalle was one of those feeling anxious. But there's a different feeling with the team now that the players have started to get to know Mike Hastings.
"We're definitely feeling a little bit more optimistic, excited," De St. Phalle said Monday after Hastings' introductory event at the Kohl Center. "I saw a lot more smiles in the weight room today. I think we're trending the right direction."
What direction the Badgers take on the ice won't be seen until October. But direction is one of the things UW players have started to gain in a pair of meetings with Hastings.
One was last Thursday as Hastings was announced publicly as the replacement for Tony Granato, who was fired March 6 after seven seasons in charge at his alma mater. It took place with Hastings on a screen in the Badgers' video room.
They got together face to face for the first time Sunday. The big takeaway on Hastings out of those two meetings for center Owen Lindmark was that building relationships is going to be a major theme.
"I think what really stands out is how much he cares about not just his own success but everyone surrounding him," Lindmark said.
UW has lost three fifth-year players and a sophomore — defenseman Corson Ceulemans signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets — since the season ended with a 13-23 overall record. Goalie Jared Moe and defenseman Shay Donovan entered the transfer portal, but neither would be considered an unexpected departure.
It remains to be seen how much of the rest will be back with the team in the fall, but some are catching on quickly to Hastings' vernacular. Lindmark said the Badgers need to do their dailies, which is a common phrase used by the coach to take care of the small pieces of a big puzzle.
"What we've talked about with our group already is the dailies of what's your plan when you get up in the morning?" Hastings said. "You've got an option to either hit snooze or get up. So start your dailies in a way that you can build some consistency so that at the end of the day you know you've accomplished what you need to accomplish."
Hastings said he asks his players to be accountable and open to coaching. His style has changed over the years from because-I-said-so to incorporating explanations of why he demands things.
The explanations will continue to come as the relationships build, but there were some starting points shared from coach to players in the first meetings.
"The biggest two things he preached were accountability going along with respect," Lindmark said. "And then just creating our family, the Badger family. And I think accountability and respect really tie into those. It's just about being a good person. And if you do that, you're going to set yourself up for a path for success."