It isn’t often one can have a close encounter with trumpeter swans.
I was birdwatching at Sailor Creek Flowage near Fifield the last week of September when I spotted the resident pair of trumpeters with a lone cygnet swimming and feeding in the flowage along West Club Road.
Earlier last spring the pair nested and hatched out several young, called cygnets, only to have them disappear within a few weeks, likely due to predation. The pair re-nested later in the summer and hatched out three young, only to have one of those survive.
Even though the surviving cygnet has been growing fast, it is questionable whether it will fledge by the time ice comes to the flowage. Those of us who have been watching it develop are on pin feathers and needles awaiting the fate of the young bird, hoping that it will make it.
Back to my birdwatching, I drove to where I turn around on the road and headed back to where I saw the swans when I saw the parents and cygnet standing on the road! Using my car as a blind, like I do when photographing ruffed grouse, I inched closer and closer to them. I could tell by their body language when I was making them nervous. The adults would stand up with their long necks straight up in an alert posture, sending a signal to me to not come any closer. I knew from experience that trumpeters would forcefully protect their young when threatened, so I stopped about 30 feet from them and watched them for about half an hour. Again, by their body language, I could tell when they were relaxed when they resumed preening their feathers.
I also noticed they kept the cygnet tucked safely between them!
Eventually, they all slipped into the water from the bank along the road and went about their business of feeding on water plants.
I can’t tell you what a remarkable experience it was for me to be in the presence of such a magnificent, former endangered species and the largest flying water bird in North America at 28 pounds.
Without reintroduction efforts by the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs and some very dedicated individuals, organizations and agencies, these magnificent birds would likely not be gracing our landscapes in the numbers they are today. In fact, our Wisconsin DNR recently began a new study using GPS technology that will enhance migratory movement research and management of trumpeter swans. Here is what they are hoping to accomplish as explained in the following news release:
On Sept. 24, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced enhanced research efforts to better track trumpeter swan migration routes and winter habits using GPS collar technology.
The DNR is collaborating with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, other western Great Lakes states and the Canadian province of Manitoba to place nearly 100 GPS collars on trumpeter swans in the Interior Population located in the Central, Mississippi and Atlantic flyways for research.
The collaborative project seeks to collect as much information as possible to:
Evaluate year-round swan movements, including determining the locations where swans spend winter and the timing and duration of their movements.
Evaluate year-round habitat use and selection patterns of trumpeter swans.
Estimate annual survival rates of trumpeter swans.
Quantify extent of gene flow among Interior Population trumpeter swans, their overall genetic diversity and genetic differentiation from source populations.
Evaluate the association between migratory behavior and genetic divergence of different groups of trumpeter swans.
Quantify lead concentrations in Interior Population trumpeter swans and assess potential sub-lethal effects of lead exposure on migration and annual movements.
Nine Wisconsin trumpeter swans are wearing collars as part of the Great Lakes study led by Minnesota and coordinated by David Wolfson, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota. Of those, five were captured and outfitted with collars in 2020. The other four were captured and outfitted with collars during the summer of 2021.
Trumpeter swans are North America’s largest waterfowl species, making capturing and tagging a challenge. The species grows up to 5 feet long, weighing 20 to 30 pounds with a wingspan over 7 feet.
The DNR, its partners and volunteers work to capture young swans, called cygnets, before they are old enough to fly. Adult swans are captured within the two- to three-week window in late summer when they are molting and cannot fly until their new feathers develop.
“I want to sincerely thank all of the staff and volunteers that helped get the trumpeter swans tagged with GPS collars,” said Taylor Finger, DNR wildlife biologist. “The research and information from this project will directly impact how we manage trumpeter swans for years to come.”
Trumpeter swan comeback drives need for research
Less than a generation ago, trumpeter swans in the Interior Population, including birds in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio and the Canadian province of Ontario, were endangered due to wetland habitat loss and market hunting. Interior Population restoration efforts starting in the 1980s have helped trumpeter swan populations soar past 30,000.
Minnesota’s population is estimated at more than 17,000 and Wisconsin’s at 11,000, with Michigan, Ohio and Iowa supplying the rest.
“Now those large populations allow for and underscore the need for research to help reveal more about the swans’ ecology to better inform future management,” said Sumner Matteson, the DNR’s avian ecologist who led Wisconsin’s recovery effort with partners.
Early results suggest a lot of individual variability in migratory behavior and some bigger regional differences.
“We’re currently trying to work on quantifying the influences of weather and environmental conditions and how those relationships may vary in different parts of the Interior Population range,” said Wolfson.
Learn how to report your swan sightings and more about the project by using or clicking on this link: https://trumpeterswan.netlify.app/.
If you would like to watch banded trumpeter swan H-52 in Yellowstone Park feeding in a scenic, small lake, use or click on this YouTube link: https://bit.ly/3FuaLU3
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield, operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls, is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.