NCAA Miami Indiana Basketball

Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Women’s basketball practice at Miami had been over for 30 minutes. Most of the coaches were gone. Almost all the players were gone. The scoreboard had long been turned off.

The Cavinder twins were still working.

Tags

Recommended for you