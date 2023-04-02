Finland Elections

National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo celebrates at the party's parliament election wake after seeing the results of the advance votes on Sunday in Helsinki, Finland.

 AP

HELSINKI — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin appears to have lost her bid for a second term on Sunday, with her party headed for defeat by two conservative opponents in an extremely tight three-way race for control of parliament.

The center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory Sunday evening with around 97.7% of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.7%. They were followed closely by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1%, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9%.