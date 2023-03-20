Liberty Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin players smile as "Varsity" plays after their victory over Liberty in the second round NCAA college basketball game in the National Invitational Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Samantha Madar

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball tam will play away from the Kohl Center for the first time in the National Invitation Tournament against a team that has only lost two of its last 10 games on its home floor.

The No. 2-seed Badgers (19-14) will face top-seeded Oregon (21-14) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tags

Recommended for you