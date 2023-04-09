Cardinals Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames went 3 of 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Sunday.

Adames hit a two-run double in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth off Cardinals starter Jake Woodford (0-2).

