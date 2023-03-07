Ravens Jackson Football

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that they were designating Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

 Nick Wass

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they were designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Jackson was receiving the nonexclusive version of the franchise tag. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that detail hadn’t been announced.

