Ravens Beckham Football

Recently signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., center, stands with head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Eric DeCosta during a news conference at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

 Steve Ruark

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. can't make any promises about Lamar Jackson's future, although his preference is obvious.

“The goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him,” Beckham said. “I didn't get any assurances for anything. Life's uncertain. I think we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, the next day. We only know what's happened in the past.”