Bucks Wizards Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

 Jess Rapfogel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory.

Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with its 105-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

