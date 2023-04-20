Zurich Classic Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick lines up a shot with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick, above, both of England, on the ninth green during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The teams of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews, each shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball format on Thursday to tie for a one-shot lead through the first round of Zurich Classic.

The 40-year-old O'Hair has four PGA Tour wins, the last in 2011. Matthews, 28, has never finished higher than 35th.