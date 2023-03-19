This winter I have slipped and fallen while collecting firewood. While walking out to the chicken coop to collect eggs. I have slipped and fallen while carrying garbage up the long, frozen, asphalt driveway. While out plowing snow in between moments of trying to extricate the truck from some frozen snowbank. Then there are the close calls. I have nearly fallen in parking lots. Just outside of vestibules. I have skated without skates along sidewalks, towed by my ninety-pound dog, not unlike a racer running the Iditarod. But my most epic fall happened about six weeks ago.
I had just finished plowing our driveway and parked the truck beside our garage. Evening had descended, and a light snow was falling yet again. I disengaged the plow, removed the keys, opened the door, placed my left boot on a patch of black ice stealthily dusted in fluffy, feathery near-weightless snow, and the next moment I was laying on my back watching snowflakes fall from the heavens only to melt on my face. I laid there, on the asphalt, for some time, my breath billowing up into the cold. A new sharp pain radiated out from my right elbow, which had taken the brunt of my fall.
The night was quiet. Dare I say, peaceful. From my back I could see the cheerful lights of my dining room window, could smell the woodsmoke issuing out of the stovepipe atop our house. My family was in there, likely reading in front of the woodstove, or perhaps watching television. I imagined the dog, curled up beside my wife while she petted his black fur. Eventually, carefully, I got to my feet, and went inside. I remember thinking: Spring will be here soon enough. Again, that was six weeks ago.
After some of this winter’s falls, while I am dusting off my jacket, resettling my hat, and determining whether or not I have broken any bones, I am reminded of the writer and conservationist Steven Rinella who frequently muses about the ways in which animals make mistakes. His interest in these mistakes is not mean-spirited, but rather a recognition that life is a precarious path beset with dangers; that the line between life and death is much thinner than we care to confront as Homo sapiens trudging along a frozen sidewalk en route to our next cappuccino. A raccoon gets stuck in the hollow of a tree and cannot escape, dies. A fish strikes at a shiny lure and is summarily fried for dinner. A deer becomes entangled in a barbed-wire fence and is found many months later, a skeleton suspended above ground. There isn’t an ambulance for such creatures. No triage or rehabilitation. Their cosmic journey has come to an abrupt and ill-conceived end. In a world where humans represent the apex of the food system, ice is a sneaky and lethal equalizer.
For children, a slip and fall is almost always trivial, their bodies still elastic enough to bounce back from most injuries, though occasionally a wrist or arm is broken. For me, at 43, these slips and falls take longer to recover from and are accompanied by complicated feelings of mortality, time and vulnerability. My elbow still hurts, weeks after that driveway fall, and the pain presents itself in the most mundane of moments, like when I settle my elbow on a tabletop or the console between driver and passenger seats. But for folks older than me, slipping and falling isn’t funny or an abstract postcard of future frailties, the danger is very real. A broken hip leads to a hospital stay and a cascade of other medical concerns. In every case a human has had a mistake. Poor footwear. Moving too fast. Multi-tasking. Being stubborn. I think about my own mistakes in the moments after a fall. What if I had no access to health care? What if I lived alone? What if the injury was much worse?
There might be nothing more humbling than a fall. In the instant between losing control and making unexpected impact with the earth, a person feels fear, confusion, panic. There is nothing to do but brace helplessly for the crash. Afterwards, no one discusses their fall in these terms, but the most elemental forces are at work, forces well beyond control: gravity, weather, slope, aspect. I think about the spills I’ve sustained this winter and many of them were in places shadowed by trees or buildings, more north-facing than southern exposures. Perhaps I could have avoided the danger merely by moving slower or reading the lay of the land. Perhaps I should fill my pockets with sand and salt. Perhaps I need crampons and an ice axe. Or perhaps I should not have been moving around at all.
From time to time, I occasionally and masochistically watch videos on YouTube of people just like me, slipping and falling on ice. I think of it in much the way I listen to the blues. A person doesn’t listen to the blues to feel sad or sadder. They listen to the blues to commune with other spirits in pain. In this way, the pain is shared and somewhat alleviated. I feel the same way when I watch videos with titles like “Funny People Slipping On Ice Compilation” or the classic “Dad Films People Slipping On Ice Outside School.” These videos are balms, salves, antidotes for winter’s danger. Though many of the YouTube falls look painful, most are harmless. This winter I could have produced my own video: “Wisconsin Man Falls Again. And Again.”
These days I think of my friends, wintering down in Florida. I think of wide, sunny beaches. I think of sand. Miles of sand. Floridian beaches, to me, are well-salted and sanded paths. It is impossible to slip and fall on a beach. So impossible in fact, that a Wisconsinite in March could be forgiven for wanting to test that hypothesis.