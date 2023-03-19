This winter I have slipped and fallen while collecting firewood. While walking out to the chicken coop to collect eggs. I have slipped and fallen while carrying garbage up the long, frozen, asphalt driveway. While out plowing snow in between moments of trying to extricate the truck from some frozen snowbank. Then there are the close calls. I have nearly fallen in parking lots. Just outside of vestibules. I have skated without skates along sidewalks, towed by my ninety-pound dog, not unlike a racer running the Iditarod. But my most epic fall happened about six weeks ago.

I had just finished plowing our driveway and parked the truck beside our garage. Evening had descended, and a light snow was falling yet again. I disengaged the plow, removed the keys, opened the door, placed my left boot on a patch of black ice stealthily dusted in fluffy, feathery near-weightless snow, and the next moment I was laying on my back watching snowflakes fall from the heavens only to melt on my face. I laid there, on the asphalt, for some time, my breath billowing up into the cold. A new sharp pain radiated out from my right elbow, which had taken the brunt of my fall.