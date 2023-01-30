49ers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni and his kids made snow angels in the confetti on the Linc turf. Jalen Hurts puffed on a cigar alone at his locker and scrolled through the congratulatory texts on his phone.

Out in the Philly streets, delirious fans refused to let grease slow them down as they slithered toward the top of street poles.