Netherlands Mammoth Meatba

A meatball made using genetic code from the mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam, Tuesday March 28, 2023. An Australian company has lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct mastodon. The high-tech treat isn't available to eat yet - the startup says it is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

 Mike Corder

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Throw another mammoth on the barbie?

An Australian company on Tuesday lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.