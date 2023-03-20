Morant NBA Investigation Basketball

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay, after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant will miss his sixth game on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when the Grizzlies play in Miami.(AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)

 Karen Pulfer Focht

Ja Morant's eight-game NBA suspension is over, and the two-time All-Star has rejoined the Memphis Grizzlies.

The dynamic guard was on the bench for Monday night's game against Dallas, though it's unclear exactly when he'll play, with the earliest being Wednesday. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of a "Return to Competition Reconditioning.”