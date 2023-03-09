Mar. 9—CHICAGO — Not even Greg Gard could come up with a convincing case that the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team belongs in the NCAA Tournament.
He began an answer Wednesday night by admitting he's no bracketologist, but the money quote was delivered a short while later.
"We've had opportunities," Gard said, "to put ourselves in position."
So many opportunities for a team whose bubble ultimately popped with a 65-57 loss to Ohio State in a Big Ten Tournament first-round game at the United Center.
UW has been equal parts entertaining and maddening this season, a combination that kept us on the edge of our seats. Team Drama always made things interesting, so say that for these Badgers (17-14), but the bulk of their resume was built back in November and December.
They were 11-2 and ranked No. 14 in the country after improving to 3-0 in Big Ten play on Jan. 3.
UW went on to lose 12 of its next 18 games, some of them by the tightest of margins. The Badgers didn't win back-to-back games at any point during that stretch.
"We know the position we put ourselves into," senior forward Tyler Wahl said, "and we had to come out here and win the game."
That seems to imply that the Badgers knew exactly what was at stake against the Buckeyes, a No. 13 seed that finished 5-15 in Big Ten play.
But it sure didn't look like it during an opening 20 minutes in which UW looked worse than it has all season. The deficit was 18 at the break and 27 less than 5 minutes into the second half.
At that point, I found myself not watching the action on the floor and instead doing research in case this defeat needed some historical perspective.
Well, it didn't turn out to be the most-lopsided defeat of the Gard era (25 points at home to Ohio State in December 2017) or the program's first 30-point defeat since an 87-57 loss to Maryland in a second-round NCAA Tournament game to end Bo Ryan's debut season at UW.
A rout turned into a nail-biter because, finally, UW showed some heart and determination. Wahl started dominating in the low post, something that has been missing much of the season. The Badgers' finally started playing some defense and strung together some stops.
The 27-point deficit was whittled down to five and Max Klesmit had a chance to help UW pull even closer, but the junior guard missed a 3-pointer on a good look.
The Badgers kept fighting until the final buzzer, which was admirable, but that opening 25 minutes was inexcusable for a team that had so much riding on this game.
Gard thought UW was too passive, which was absolutely true.
I thought the Badgers looked tight, and freshman guard Connor Essegian admitted that was accurate.
"You could see it," Essegian said. "Everyone just seemed a little tense."
It's one thing for Essegian to be tight. Or for Klesmit, making his Big Ten Tournament debut, to be tight.
But what UW absolutely couldn't afford was for its three returning starters from last season's Big Ten championship team — Wahl, point guard Chucky Hepburn and center Steven Crowl — to be tight.
Wahl, the Badgers' most experienced player, needed to set the tone. Instead, he went 1 of 4 from the field and finished the first half with two points and one rebound in 17 minutes.
Hepburn missed all four of his shots from the field and had more turnovers (two) than points (one) in the opening 20 minutes.
Crowl had six points at the break, but that total would have been higher had he not been so tentative around the rim.
Gard deserves plenty of blame, too. He got the most out of the 2021-22 team and the one two seasons earlier, also a Big Ten champion. But the same can't be said for his job performance this season.
The Badgers stalled after the calendar flipped to 2023, failing to build on what had been a productive first two months of the season.
It seemed impossible in early January that this team would miss the NCAA Tournament. But it's time to finally face that reality: In a season filled with down-to-the-wire tension, there will be no suspense for the Badgers come Selection Sunday.