Twins Marlins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI (AP) — Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot and the Minnesota Twins routed the Miami Marlins 11-1 on Monday night to remain unbeaten this season.

Trevor Larnach also went deep and Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for the Twins, who swept their opening series in Kansas City and are 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was 2017.

