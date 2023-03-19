NCAA Michigan St Marquette Basketball

Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) celebrates a turnover by Marquette in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

 Michael Conroy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tom Izzo leaned on star guard and native New Yorker Tyson Walker to get Michigan State to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16.

Walker, a fourth-year player who grew up in Westbury on Long Island, delivered against Marquette in March Madness on Sunday night, scoring 23 points and punctuating Michigan State’s 69-60 victory with a steal and his first ever collegiate dunk late in the game.

Tags

Recommended for you